Obama Asue meets Coronavirus Response Technical Committee

Faced with the worrying situation of the rapid spread of the epidemic of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, met the majority of members of the Response and Vigilance Technical Committee for the new Coronavirus, with the aim of monitoring the activities it has carried out.

As a result of the expansion of COVID-19 to countries with which Equatorial Guinea has air links, the committee decided to continue following the instructions of the World Health Organisation, WHO, with respect to travel restrictions.

Among the measures adopted are the deployment of Equatoguinean medical-health personnel at the departure airports that have direct links with the capital of the country. These will carry out an inspection of the passengers prior to boarding, and will remain available during the flight.

Furthermore, steps have been taken to intensify control measures for passengers arriving at Malabo International Airport.

Obama Asue used the meeting to address the members of the committee, led by the Minister of State Charged with Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Salomón Nguema Owono.

The measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through the committee, are having an effect, and to date, of the passengers in quarantine, there have been no positive cases confirmed of COVID-19.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office