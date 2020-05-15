Obama Asue meets COVID-19 Response and Monitoring Technical Committee

On the morning of 12th May, the Prime Minister, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, met the main body of members of the COVID-19 Response and Monitoring Technical Committee, to ask for instructions in the various areas making up the economic, working and social life of the nation, for subsequent presentation to the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the Policy Committee.

Several months have now passed since the Government sanctioned the Order of 27th January 2020 adopting the first national measures against the COVID-19 outbreak. Subsequent preventive measures adopted in the form of decrees, orders, communiqués and circulars culminated in Presidential Decree number 42/2020, of 31st March, declaring the State of Health Alarm and ordering precautionary measures for the prevention, containment and control of the pandemic. Due to the progress of the pandemic, on 14th April and later on 29th April, the period of the State of Alarm declared through the decree was extended.

Faced with the upcoming end to the enforcement period for the latest extension, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, met on the morning of 12th May with members of the COVID-19 Response and Monitoring Technical Committee, at the headquarters of the Ministry for the Interior and Local Corporations.

Given that the members of the committee, who are on the front-line of the battle in the fight against the new coronavirus, are the true experts regarding what is happening, as a prior step to the Government taking measures with regards to reopening the country, the Prime Minister asked for advice from members of the committee in the various areas of the economic, working and social life of the nation, with respect to the education, business, transport, leisure and sports sectors, among others, for subsequent presentation to higher tiers of the structure in the fight against the pandemic, in other words, presentation to the head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the Policy Committee.

Taking into account that the global evolution of the pandemic suggests that the spread of the virus will extend over time, Obama Asue highlighted the importance of not sparing efforts in the programme for information and awareness-raising among the population, as both the hygiene measures and social distancing must be maintained.

Present at the meeting were the Ministers of State, Charged with Missions and Health and Social Welfare, Alejandro Evuna Owono and Salomón Nguema Owono, respectively, together with members of the Government from the Ministry for Health and Social Welfare.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office