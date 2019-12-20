Obama Asue receives Egyptian Ambassador

The meeting, which took place on the morning of 19th December at the Presidency of the Government, between the Prime Minister, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, and the accredited Ambassador from the Arab Republic of Egypt to Equatorial Guinea, Hattem Hassuoba, served as an occasion for the two interlocutors to carry out a review of the relations of cooperation and friendship existing between the two peoples and Governments.

Through this audience, the Government of our country, through its Prime Minister, showed its willingness to continue to consolidate the relations of cooperation between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, which are heading for a better phase, thanks to the work and efforts shown by the two parties.

For his part, the Egyptian Ambassador, accompanied by the deputy head of his mission, Mohamed Mohsen Amin, stated in an interview given to TVGE that the words of the Prime Minister were a stimulus, both for his embassy and for the Egyptian people.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was accompanied by the Adviser to the Presidency of the Government, Charged with Legal Affairs, Pedro Ondo Ngua.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office