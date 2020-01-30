Obama Asue receives UNDP delegation

On Wednesday 29th October, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, received in his office at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Government, the UNDP delegation, in Malabo on a working mission.

The delegation from the United Nations Development Programme (UNPD, is being led by its Resident Representative in Equatorial Guinea, Elsie Laurence-Chounoune, and includes the Head of the Regional Office for Strategy and Analysis for Africa, Raymond Gilpin, and Luca Monge Roffarello, Senior Economic Adviser.

At the meeting with the Prime Minister they spoke about various matters regarding the vision, strategy and perspectives of the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, regarding the economic diversification which is the aim of the new Horizonte 2035 National Development Plan.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office