Official launch of satellite air traffic visualisation in Congo Brazzaville

The adviser from the Equatorial Guinea diplomatic mission in Congo Brazzaville, Hermenegildo Madiba Bolopa, attended on Sunday 2nd February the official launch ceremony for satellite air traffic visualisation, in the presence of the Congolese Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation and the Merchant Navy, FidAle Dimou.

On arrival, the member of the Government was received by the ASECNA representative in the Republic of Congo and some chiefs from the centre, in addition to the diplomatic corps from ASECNA member countries, including the adviser from the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Congo Brazzaville, Hermenegildo Madiba Bolopa.

The official launch meeting for the automatic development technology for the visualisation and broadcast of aeronautical parameters (ADS-B) began with the presentation and advantages that this new technology will provide for member countries of ASECNA; with an indication of the provisions of the new system, such as the reduction is space between planes, in order to ensure efficient flight data and guarantee a perfect flight plan.

The ASECNA director of exploitations also underlined the fact that the satellite visualisation of air traffic would help planes without the pilot’s licence to pass on information to the traffic controllers automatically, thus increasing safety in our air space.

Bringing the ceremony to a close, the Congolese Minister, FidAle Dimou, visited the control room to officially launch the project for satellite air traffic visualisation in the Republic of Congo.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office