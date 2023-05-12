Only two women MPs in UER ready to contest in NDC primaries

Out of the 49 candidates contesting the Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region, women are only two.

The women are the incumbent Members of Parliament, namely Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga and Madam Lydia Akanvariba, MP for Tempane.

Hajia Ayamba, the 61-year-old teacher and gender Activist is one of the experienced MPs in the region having served three consecutive terms already and seeking for an opportunity for a fourth term.

She, however, is faced with stiff competition in the Parliamentary Primaries from three other contestants including Mr Haruna Musha Kalamulai, Mr George Azungah and Dr Patrick George Ayande.

On the other hand, Madam Akanvariba, who beat Mr Joseph Kpemka, the then MP for the Tempane constituency and former Deputy Attorney General in the 2020 general elections at her first attempt, is going into the Primaries unopposed.

Two other candidates in the region are also contesting unopposed and are Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South and Mr Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central.

The Talensi constituency has the highest number of contestants (eight) namely Mr Dickson Kurug Kpelim-Etime, Mr Peter Badimak Yaro, Mr Zinekena Solomon T.T. B, Mr Awunnore Edward, Mr Rockson Aditiba, Mr Daraan Kugre Nathaniel, Mr Atiah Martin Aduko and Mr Daniel Mahama Dung.

The Zebilla constituency has the second highest number of seven, including Dr Simon Batamya Aseno, Mr Bernard Wintimah Azumah, Mr Maxwell Ziyerley Agbambilla, Mr Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla, Mr Nelson Ndeba Ndebugre, Mr Abukura Asumda and Mr Agbango Simon Ayande.

In the Bawku constituency, three people are contesting namely Mr Mahama Ayariga, Mr Theo Braimah Awanzam and Mr Ustarz Jibreal Sa-adu while three are also contesting in Garu namely Mr Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, Dr Thomas Winsum Anaba and Mr George Akudugu Mbawini.

While three persons including Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, Mr Zure Francis Sampana and Mr Lamtii Apanga are contesting in the Nabdam constituency, two namely Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine and Dr Emmanuel Aberi-inga are contesting for the Bolgatanga East slot.

In the Bongo constituency, Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, Mr Charles Bawadua and Professor Ephraim Nsoh Avea are contesting while Mr Samson Tangombu Chirigia, Mr Pius Ayemva Avio, Dr Paarechuga Jocob Anankwari and Mr Aworigo Simon Akebange are going for a slot in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

Mr Thomas Dalu Adda, Mr Raphael Alijina Aopare, Mr Francis Abirigo and Mr Nikyma Billa Alamzy are contesting in the Chiana-Paga constituency and Mr James Agalga, Professor Godwin A. Awwabil and Mr Simon Awog-Badek are competing in the Builsa North constituency.

According to Mr Donatus Nyaaba, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the Election Committee of the party, a total of 13,493 delegates are expected to cast their ballots for both Parliamentary and Presidential primaries in the region.

