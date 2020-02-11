OPDAD plenary session

The Ordinary General Assembly of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OPDAD) held its 24th plenary session on 10th February.

The work began with a protocol introduction by an official from the organisation, followed by opening words from the First Lady of Niger, Keita Aminata Maiga. Various speeches followed the opening, including words from the First Ladies from Rwanda, Niger, Sierra Leone, Angola, Central African Republic, Ghana and Congo Kinshasa.

In the name of and representing Constancia Mangue de Obiang, First Lady of Equatorial Guinea, the Minister for Social Affairs, Maria Consuelo Nguema Oyana, in her short speech, apologised for the absence of Mangue de Obiang for scheduling reasons, and passed on a greeting of peace and sisterhood which unites the African First Ladies. Nguema Oyana pointed out the various areas in which the Equatoguinean woman is achieving success, such as progress in preventing the mother child transmission of HIV AIDS, in the empowerment of women and girls, and in gender equality. Nguema Oyana concluded her speech proposing that the gala to raise funds took place on the African continent.

Gender equality and empowerment for the African woman are ways to develop Africa”, according to the First Lady from Niger, in her speech to close the session.

Present at the work were Doctor Justino Obama Nve, OPDAD technical adviser; Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku, technical head of the office of the Minister, and Magdalena Nfono Ondo, third secretary from our embassy in Ethiopia.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office