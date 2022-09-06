Opening of training seminar workshop for senators on human rights and gender issues

Parliamentary members of the Upper Chamber have been attending a training seminar and workshop since Monday aimed at strengthening their capacity in the field of human rights and gender. The opening session was led by the President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono.

The three-day workshop seminar on the theme of human rights and gender for senators is being given by the facilitator Silvia Garín, whose modules were detailed by the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System, Ana Pont, who stressed these were the rights that every person had by virtue of their human dignity, while reaffirming the conviction of the system to support the government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in the promotion and protection of human rights.

For her part, Efua Asangono, in her opening speech, highlighted the importance of the seminar by pointing out that it was not only a collective benefit, but also an individual one, recognising that human rights are important and valued in Equatorial Guinea, although not all the Government’s initiatives were well known. Regarding progress on gender issues, she added that much remained to be done, but that it was certain that in the area of gender, as in the area of human rights, Equatorial Guinea could speak of very significant progress.

After the opening, Silvia Garín interacted with the senators on the items on the agenda, pointing out the obligations of the State that derive from respect for human rights, such as guaranteeing the right to gender equality and the prohibition of discrimination.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government