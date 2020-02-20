Order of appointment

The order of 10th February appoints two Equatorial Guinea embassy secretaries in Lisbon and Israel. The entire contents are published below.

Order of 19th February 2020, appointing:

Mariano Obiang Molo, Third Secretary at the accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Lisbon (Portugal).

Natalia Masoko Obiang Okomo, Second Secretary at the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Israel.

Issued in Malabo, on the 19th day of the month of February 2020.

For a Better Guinea

Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office