Orders on dismissals and appointments

We are publishing the orders for dismissals and appointments signed by the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

1.- Order of 13th January 2020, dismissing Candido Obiang Nchama as Auditor General of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Forestry in the Insular Region.

2.- Order of 13th January 2020, appointing some Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Forestry in the Insular Region.

1.- Juan Antonio Mbuar Eyene Auditor General

2.- Ceila Nchaso Toca Director of the President of the Corporation’s Office.

Issued in Malabo, on the thirteenth day of the month of January, two thousand and twenty.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office