General 

Orders on dismissals and appointments

Posted By: admin

We are publishing the orders for dismissals and appointments signed by the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

1.- Order of 13th January 2020, dismissing Candido Obiang Nchama as Auditor General of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Forestry in the Insular Region.

2.- Order of 13th January 2020, appointing some Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Forestry in the Insular Region.

1.- Juan Antonio Mbuar Eyene Auditor General

2.- Ceila Nchaso Toca Director of the President of the Corporation’s Office.

Issued in Malabo, on the thirteenth day of the month of January, two thousand and twenty.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Ethiopian Photographer Spotlights Impact of Water Scarcity on Women

admin Comments Off on Ethiopian Photographer Spotlights Impact of Water Scarcity on Women

Success of the Equatorial Guinea-Asia Forum

admin Comments Off on Success of the Equatorial Guinea-Asia Forum

Hisense Laser TV shines at the Kremlin

admin Comments Off on Hisense Laser TV shines at the Kremlin