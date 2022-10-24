Ordinary Meeting with Cabinet of Advisers to Presidency of Government

On Friday, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, held an ordinary meeting with most of the members of the cabinet of advisers attached to the Presidency of the Government.

The aim of the meeting was to coordinate the mechanisms for the running of the Cabinet of Advisers, from the departments where they exercise their duties.

The Prime Minister referred to the statutes governing the duties of this cabinet, stressing the importance of acting in accordance with them.

At this monthly meeting between Obama Asue and advisers attached to the Presidency of the Government, many raised administrative and political issues, which were clarified by the Prime Minister.

