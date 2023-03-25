Osun: Lagos PDP congratulates Gov. Adeleke, wants justice in party’s court cases

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on his Appeal Court’s victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday annulled the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal’s decision and upheld Adeleke as the rightful governor of Osun in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel headed by Justice Mohammed Shuaibu.

It would be recalled that the Osun governorship election tribunal annulled the July 16, 2022 election of Adeleke and declared the incumbent, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola the winner.

Reacting, Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode told NAN that the chapter was happy the appellate court affirmed the mandate given to Adeleke at the poll.

“”The entire leadership and members of PDP in Lagos state are elated with this victory. It is heartwarming.

“We are looking forward to getting justice in all our court cases across the country,” Amode said.

Commending the judiciary, Amode said that the judges were expected to be above board without being intimidated or influenced by corrupt politicians in any matter before them.

“The Judiciary is supposed to be the hope of the people but what happens nowadays in our clime worries so many people.

“Where do people run to if judges and justices meant to stand in the gaps and dispense justice now allow themselves to be influenced because of money?

“Our society is what it is today because of the compromise in our justice system.

“The only way our society can be saner and compete favourably with the western world is when evil people, no matter their influence and affluence, power and position, can no longer evade justice in the law court.

“We are happy with this judgment and wish justice will be rightly dispensed in all cases of electoral frauds in the just-concluded general elections,” he said.

According to him, if Nigerian leaders and citizens, have the consciousness that there will be consequences for actions, everyone will sit tight and change negative attitude in the society.

Amode urged the judiciary across levels to rebuild Nigerians’ confidence in the justice system of the country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria