Over 300 youth to be trained in pastry making

About 348 Cameroonian youth will soon receive training in baking and pastry – making using locally milled flour.

This is thanks to a partnership agreement signed this April 14 in Yaounde between the Minister of youths affairs and civic education and GIC BA vert-rouge-Jeune at the ministry conference room.

After the signing agreement, minister Mounouna Fotso said the importance of this partnership cannot be over-emphasized.

“We are emphasizing on the training and commercialization of young people. We are taking the commitment to mobilize, ensure and monitor the activities of young people. Our objective is to train 348 youths in bakery and pastry making trades using locally made flour selected from the 58 divisions of the national triangle following a call for application.”

This partnership agreement shall cover the areas such as moral, civic and entrepreneural rearmament of young people. The agreement is said to be in line with the implementation of the three-year special youth plan, the policy of import substitution and the promotion of economic patriotism through the “Made in Cameroon” brand.

Source: Cameroon News Agency