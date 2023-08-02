Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars has named his final 25-man squad for Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Central Africa Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars would battle for a slot in the 2024 AFCON at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday September 7,2023.

Thomas Partey, who is a key figure in the Black Stars squad has been dropped following an injury he picked whiles on duty for his club side, Arsenal FC.

The likes of Richard Ofori, Elisha Owusu, Baba Iddrisu would make a return to the squad once again as Salisu Mohammed, Tariq Lamptey, Jojo Wollacott,Daniel Amartey, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana have also been dropped.

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah.

Source: Ghana News Agency