Partners suggest investment in foreign languages for ELP – Angola 2050

Debate on the issues such as visa facilitation, use of credit cards and investment in foreign languages aimed to attract more investors were held Monday in Luanda.

The main contributions were presented by the International Organisations, Development Agencies and Diplomatic Missions for the Long-Term Strategy (ELP – Angola 2050).

In order to ensure enhanced visibility in the economy the ambassador and head of the European Union (EU) delegation in Angola, Jeannette Seppen defended investment in foreign languages such as English and French to attract more investors.

Seppen was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the meeting organised by the government.

The ambassador also spoke of the need to focus on environment in order to increase the circular economy, which also contributes to economic and commercial growth.

She also said that the strategy is aligned with the EU programme that supports economic diversification, as well as governance and human capital development issues.

The EU official pointed the country’s population growth for 2050 about reaching 70 million inhabitants as, “on one hand, beneficial, but on the other hand, it can be challenging”.

The representative of the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF), Louise Moreira, on the other hand, said she is pleased with the ELP and is committed to continue to provide assistance to reduce poverty at the national level.

Meanwhile, the Swedish ambassador, Lennart Larsson, said that he will promote Angola abroad, as part of relations and “invite Swedish businessmen to invest in the country, mainly in the southern region.

The Long-Term Strategy (ELP) Angola 2050 aims to obtain the contribution of major public and private, collective and individual players with a high level of experience and knowledge in the different sectors.

According to the Government, the strategy may bring a global vision for Angola and the role at international level in the next 30 years.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)