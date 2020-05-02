Payment methodology for State arrears with companies

The Government of Equatorial Guinea, through the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, has issued an Official Communiqué to report to economic and financial players on the methodology used to pay any arrears pending.

The Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea passed in 2019 Decree No. 136/2019, of 15th October, adopting the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy for the 2019-2022 period, in order to carry out a series of reforms and actions to correct the macroeconomic imbalances and boost economic recovery. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the forecast for the global economy and, as a consequence, the heart of economic recovery in our country, at the mercy of the unfavourable fiscal impact and a slowing of economic activity.

In order to mitigate the economic and social consequences of COVID-19, the Government has introduced various provisions and implemented a series of actions, which can be grouped under four priorities: (I) the containment of the pandemic and support for the health system; (II) the protection of vulnerable people and companies; (III) a reduction in stress to the financial system; and (IV) planning for economic recovery.

All these aspects are covered by Decree No. 43/2020, of 31st March, adopting Economic Measures for the Strengthening of the National System of Social Protection and Support for SMEs. In particular, we want to draw the attention of all economic and financial players to the actions taken to date and the following steps to be taken, in order to guarantee the strengthening of the banking sector, as a critical factor on a return to the path towards economic recovery which has been altered by COVID-19.

In effect, the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, wishes to inform the internal State creditors and banks of the following:

1. On the auditing of internal arrears. In accordance with the provisions of article 3, section A, subparagraph f) of Decree No. 136/2019, of 15th October, adopting the Memorandum on Economic Policy, the Government, through the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, audited the internal arrears with companies from the construction sector, with the assistance of Ernst & Young. The work concluded in December 2019.

2. On the regularisation of internal arrears. Following the Audit, the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning asked for support from the African Legal Support Facility from the African Development Bank (ALSF), which decided to contract the services of the prestigious multinational legal firm McKensey, in order to assist the Ministry throughout the process of regularisation of the arrears.

3. On the securitisation operation. With the collaboration of the International Monetary Fund, the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning is completing this selection process for a mediation and financial engineering company of solid reputation, which will undertake the securitisation operation, in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 13672019, of 15th October, adopting the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy; and as expressed in Decree 43/2020, of 31st March, adopting Economic Measures for the Strengthening of the National System of Social Protection and Support for SMEs.

This communiqué expresses a desire to reiterate the firm wish of the State, through the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, to promote the recovery of the economy through strengthening the management of public finances and the banking sector. For further clarification or queries regarding this informative note, please contact the General Secretary at the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, or direct telephone enquiries to the following number: 555 272532 (8:30 – 16:00). You can also leave your comments or request clarification on the web page at www.minhacienda.gob.gq from the Ministry, or through Twitter @MinisterioHaci2.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office