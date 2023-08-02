Usually, one is used to seeing political parties abstaining from taking part in debates on certain Television channels or radio because of the editorial policy that they deem not fit for their political agenda. But the recent decision by the National Party for the Reconciliation of Cameroon has been seen as a bombshell.

The party’s Communication Director, Armand Okol said the Douala-based private media has been constantly reporting against the party ‘We have noticed that for nearly four years now, just after the double legislative and municipal elections of 2020, the treatment of the news and activities of the PCRN in your communication media has been very unorthodox. Every time or almost every time, the reports are incriminating, unbalanced, and devoid of any professionalism, with the bonus of an excessive bias that rivals in skill with disinformation, flippancy, hypocrisy, mischievousness, pettiness, malice, and even defamation.’

This statement that was sent to the founder of Equinoxe Television, Severin

Tchounkeu, came after the party’s founder Robert Kona travelled back to his Guidiguis base in the far north region, after interrupting a Convention. Mr. Robert Kona accused the party’s 2018 Presidential election’s flagbearer, Hon. Cabral Libii of ignoring his calls, not toeing party lines and not responding to party orders, meanwhile, he was aware of these guidelines before his investiture.

Eequinxoe television in its 8 PM prime time news on Boxing Day broadcast the return of the party chairman.

This angered Cabral Libii and co who swiftly reacted by prohibiting Equinoxe television from talking about them.

‘This surprising stance is reflected in the categorical refusal to broadcast our activities in the field, even though logistical arrangements have been made to facilitate media coverage of the teams. But curiously, the journalists in this media group are highly motivated and lash out unmercifully at the slightest opportunity when a news item incriminates or works against the PCRN, confirming the theory o

f a cleverly hatched plan and a strong suspicion of instructions formally given to denigrate and undermine the PCRN.’ The statement partially read.

As a result, the party decided ‘to prohibit the use and/or mention in any way whatsoever of anything related to the PCRN by all communications media, staff, and guests of Groupe Équinoxe media programs. Similarly, media coverage of PCRN activities is strictly forbidden to all Groupe Équinoxe media personnel.

Observers have wondered how they will succeed with such a warning when the media is supposed to talk about everything news. It has also baffled many who wonder how a party that is out to reconcile Cameroonians is fighting the media that projected its candidate during the 2018 polls.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

Bays Lodge and Apartments, a top luxury lodge and accommodation provider, has rewarded some of its hardworking staff for 2023.

Three staff members, namely Winnifred Bonney, Mabel Oppong-Dadzie, and Malwin Bidahor, received gift hampers for their dedicated service to the organisation.

Speaking at a staff soiree on Boxing Day, Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Chief Executive Officer of Bays Lodge and Apartments thanked the company staff for their successful output in 2023.

‘Our operations this year have been largely successful, and this was due to the hard work and commitment you put into your duties.

‘I admire the teamwork in the organisation, and this has helped improve our ratings on various hospitality platforms,’ he said.

Abeiku Santana encouraged staff to improve their service delivery to clients as they look to better their ratings.

‘I believe you have the capabilities to take the company to greater heights, and I am counting on you to deliver your best, and the rewards will be bigger next year,’

he stated.

Located at Nungua, opposite the junction mall in Accra, Bays Lodge and Apartments serves as the ultimate location for all guests looking to spend time in the city, whether for business purposes or leisure.

It offers a serene and elegant retreat for travellers, getaway lovers, and visitors seeking a truly exceptional accommodation experience.

Source: Ghana News Agency