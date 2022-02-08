PDGE activity programming meeting for 2022 in Riaba

The Riaba PDGE Monitoring Commission held its first meeting on Saturday with all party structures in the district and local authorities, with the aim of defining the route map for 2022 election year. The meeting was chaired by the President of the Monitoring Commission, Vicente Ehate Tomi.

In addition to best wishes for the new year 2022 for everyone, the meeting covered, among other topics, the presentation of the certification of the decision to set a monthly fund collection and efficiently, promptly finance the events established in the Democratic Process Calendar for 2022, in addition the adoption of a date for consecrating the new church in the Urban District in Ehoke of Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, inaugurated by the President of the Republic in August 2021.

With these aims the commission adopted an agreement for a monthly contribution by the five dignitaries in the district; the Vice-President of the Council of the Republic, the Senator of the Republic, the Vice-Minister for Culture and Tourism, and the two deputies from Zones A and B, who as a sign of agreement to the idea gave their first economic contributions, and invited other authorities and party militants to join them, in accordance with their means.

ening of the new church in Ehoko, dedicated to the Virgin Mary Queen, the date of 5th March was set for the official ceremony, with the commitment to issue a formal invitation to the Archbishop of Malabo.

In Any Other Business the meeting looked at the need for the electrification of Balacha, and the renewal of the Census of Young People in the Sons of Obiang Association, before concluding with a reminder to everyone to continue to maintain the preventive measures against Covid-19 in the country.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government