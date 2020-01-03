PDGE communique on publication in Spanish daily El Pais regarding two Spaniards allegedly kidnapped from abroad

In relation to the article published in the Spanish daily El Pais on 1st January, in which the author states that two Spanish citizens, Feliciano Efa and Julio Obama were kidnapped on 15th November 2019 in Juba (South Sudan) and taken to Equatorial Guinea, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) wishes to point out the following:

1.- Due to the terrorist and destabilising acts against the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in 2017, the Criminal Chamber of the Provincial Court of Litoral-Bata condemned various people in various capacities, as authors or accessories to the crimes of treason, the financing of terrorism, the abandonment of posts, negligence and the incitement of military uprising, some of whom were in rebellion and residing in Spain.

2.- In order to bring to trial the fugitives from Equatoguinean justice against which there are orders to seek and capture issued by the competent national judicial bodies as a result of such serious crimes, the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea requested through diplomatic channels the collaboration of friendly countries and international organisations, including Spain and INTERPOL.

3.- While some countries are acting positively to these requests, others maintain complicit silence, despite the serious and internationally prosecutable and punishable nature of the crimes within the framework of current conventions on the matter. Lamentably, for some countries, organisations and natural or legal persons, terrorism ceases to be considered as such depending on where or against whom it is aimed. It is eloquent proof with respect to the cited article in El Pais, whose author completely misunderstands the seriousness of the events which occurred in Equatorial Guinea in December 2017 and the consequences they would have had for citizens, constitutional bodies or for our country in general in the case that the attack had been successful.

4.- The Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea strongly condemns the double standards in some media outlets in reporting in accordance with their interests and without any objectivity, and issues a rousing call to the Equatoguinean people to remain vigilant in order to keep the peace which reigns in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office