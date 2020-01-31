PDGE General Secretary oversees National Office Executive Board

Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro oversaw on 30th January a meeting of the PDGE, at its headquarters in Malabo II.

During the meeting with heads of department and coordinators of the PDGE specialist structures, ASHO, ANTORCHA and the specialist organisations for Workers and Women, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro used the occasion to congratulate those present for the dedication and involvement in compliance with their obligations within their corresponding areas of influence, which has allowed the PDGE, despite 2019 having been a year of huge challenges, to continue as the majority political force with the greatest entrenchment in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Our Great Mass Movement continues to steer the political destiny of this country thanks to the leadership of Brother Militant President Founder Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who with his wisdom, foresight, intelligence and political vision has led Equatorial Guinea to the current levels of development, peace, harmony and social cohesion, despite the multiple, unceasing attempts at destabilisation and ruses from the eternal enemies who wish to sow chaos on our homeland”, said the General Secretary, who appealed to a sense of patriotism and responsibility in the heads of departments and those responsible for the PDGE specialist structures, and asked them to redouble their efforts to ensure the good functioning of the structures in their charge. He also urged them to remain alert in order to prevent any attack against the Party and the country, and to remain firm in the political and ideological line promoted by the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea in defence of the interests of the entire nation.

Osa Osa Ecoro stressed to those present the importance of observing and maintaining exemplary behaviour, both in the execution of their duties in the PDGE National Office, and in society because “any unworthy behaviour has a negative impact in the good image and reputation of the Party and damages the PDGE ideal to “Do Good and Prevent Bad”. Along those lines, he issued a serious warning: appropriate measures will be taken against those who carry out negative actions using the name or the image of the PDGE.

Furthermore, the PDGE General Secretary instructed the heads of department and coordinators of specialist structures on the creation of their sector action plans for 2020, in which each department must detail the programmes to be implemented in order to regenerate their respective sectors for the successful operation of the national Office and the Party in general.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office