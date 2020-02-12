PDGE General Secretary receives ambassadors from France and United States

Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro received in audience, on 11th February, the accredited Ambassadors from France and the United States of America to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The meetings took place at the headquarters of the PDGE National Office in Malabo.

The first audience granted by the head of the National Office was for Olivier Brochenin, who at this first meeting between the two figures was introduced to Jeronimo Osa Osa, after taking up his post as new French Republic Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The French diplomat expressed his interest in learning the true story of our country and the PDGE, as the development of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea could not be understood without the involvement and political impulse of the party, all that -said Brochenin- under the successful leadership of the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

In addition to reviewing the relations of friendship and cooperation uniting Malabo and Paris, the PDGE General Secretary underlined the importance and convenience of the fact that the Ambassador wished to understand and live first-hand the history and reality of Equatorial Guinea, which would allow him to have greater understanding of our country and better carry out his functions as representative of France before the Equatoguinean Government, in which he could count on the collaboration of the PDGE.

Taking advantage of this first courtesy visit by the Ambassador, the General Secretary asked for his point of view regarding French justice, and in particular on the current case involving the Vice-President of the Republic, regarding supposed dishonestly acquired goods, while at the same time expressing his indignation regarding the case that is tending not to respect the principles of International Law, and revealing interference into the internal affairs of a sovereign, independent State. In that regard, the two interlocutors exchanged opinions with a view to guaranteeing the trust that allows the development of the excellent relations with actions not susceptible to putting those relations at risk.

The second audience granted by the PDGE General Secretary was with the United States Ambassador in Malabo, Susan Stevenson, with whom Jeronimo Osa Osa reviewed the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation uniting the United States of America and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, with the firm commitment of the two figures to continue combining efforts so that the ties of mutual understanding are extended and continue to reap success for the benefit of the two peoples and governments.

The North American diplomat also asked about the feasibility of support offered by the International Republican Institute of the U.S. in matters of the training of political parties, in terms of the strengthening of their capacities and skills, to which the General Secretary expressed agreement in principle, in the sense that the institute could present a project, which would be submitted for examination and endorsement by the other parties in order for it to be implemented.

The two audiences took place auspiciously, and concluded with form commitment from the figures concerned to continue to further coordinate efforts so that the ties of cooperation, mutual understanding and respect, can extend even further and continue to reap success for the benefit of their respective peoples and Governments.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office