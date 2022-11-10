PDGE takes political pulse in Litoral Region with sights set on assured landslide victory

Bata hosted the closing of the PDGE candidate’s tour with a forecast pointing to certain victory. Following the opening of the Electoral Campaign on November 3rd in Ebibeyin, Kie-Ntem province, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea delegation, led by its Candidate, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, accompanied by the National Campaign Director, Nguema Obiang Mangue and his two deputies, visited the provincial capitals of La Paz, Evinayong and Mongomo, before arriving in Bata.

During visits to the five provinces located on the mainland, the political grouping’s electoral programme has received popular acceptance, which means a possible overwhelming victory in the general elections of 20th November for the PDGE, as certified by the First Deputy National Director of the campaign, Jeronimo Osa Osa Ecoro.

The Litoral Region, with more than 111,000 voters, according to the latest electoral census, gathered on Thursday, at the Nkoantoma Stadium in Bata. Militants and sympathisers from Kogo, Mbini and the economic capital and most populated city of Equatorial Guinea came to learn about the programme and the political message that the PDGE has designed for a better Guinea.

An electoral programme that includes, among other aspects, economic diversification and the promotion of productive sectors, with the aim of continuing to develop the country in order to further improve the lives of Equatoguineans.

Equatorial Guinea is holding presidential, legislative and municipal elections on 20th November. Three political groupings, the PDGE and its coalition, the CPDS and the PCSD, are contesting the elections. All these parties are continuing to win over voters nationwide and will conclude their rallies on 18th in Malabo.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government