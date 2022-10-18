People’s Republic of China Ambassador bids farewell to Prime Minister of Government

On Friday, the Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, Francisco Pascual Obama Asue, received in audience the accredited People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Qi Mei, who went to say goodbye to the member of the executive following the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in our country.

Equatorial Guinea and China maintain solid diplomatic relations, which is why the Chinese ambassador to our country did not want to leave without first saying goodbye to the member of the government, given that she has successfully completed her diplomatic mission in our country.

After three and a half years of diplomatic work on Equatoguinean soil, Qi Mei said goodbye to the Head of Administrative Coordination with the confidence that she had worked towards maintaining the good relations that have united Malabo and Beijing for decades.

“I have come to say goodbye to the Prime Minister of the Government, after finishing my diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea,” said the Chinese ambassador. “I am pleased with the progress of the existing cooperation between our two countries, and I hope that this cooperation will continue to find fresh areas”, she said.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government