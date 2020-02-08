Permanent Representative before UN grants interview to media

Anatolio Ndong Mba underlined that Equatorial Guinea had carried the torch and the voice of the African Union in the United Nations Security Council.

Our country’s Permanent Representative before the UN said this during an interview held on 6th February, in New York, with Equatoguinean media, in order to give an account of Equatorial Guinea’s time on the United Nations Security Council.

A month after the period of membership for our country of the maximum decision-making body of the UN came to an end, and based on the congratulations of friendly countries for the successful actions taken by Equatorial Guinea over two years within the body that aims to promote international peace and security, the Ambassador Permanent Representative before the United Nations, Anatolio Ndong Mba, responded to the national media, firstly pointing out that the balance of Equatorial Guinea’s participation on the Security Council was made by the various countries, both ones which are members of the Security Council, and those which are not.

And based on the congratulatory statements, there is no doubt that Equatorial Guinea’s participation went beyond what was expected, as neither our own nor foreigners expected this exceptional contribution”, said the Ambassador.

Then Ndong Mba underlined the fact that whenever Equatorial Guinea had organised an event, such as for example the first African Union summit or the African Cup of Nations, among others, there had been criticism and negative forecasts, but in fact the organisation of those events has been a great success at a national and international level, as is the new case of success harvested by the country based on its membership of the Security Council. In this context, the Permanent Representative declared that our country had carried the torch and the voice of the African Union at the heart of the A3, which are the three African countries with rotating membership of the Security Council.

Having also underlined that the basis of all the success was the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the Government in general, and in particular the Minister for foreign Affairs and Cooperation, the diplomat focussed on the key activity of any member of the council, which is when it assumes the Presidency, and he recalled the achievements during the turn of Equatorial Guinea in February 2019, whose inauguration came through the Equatoguinean Head of State under the banner “Threats to international peace and security; the activities of mercenaries as a source of insecurity and destabilisation in Africa”. The presidency concluded with the unanimous approval of the resolution to silence arms in Africa for 2020, moved by Equatorial Guinea.

He also highlighted other achievements which were no less important during the presidency, such as the trips made to various countries in conflict, under the leadership of Equatorial Guinea -for example, the one which took the highest UN decision-making body to Guinea Bissau, to support the work of peace; an action which, as the Ambassador stressed, was applauded throughout the continent-, among other objectives reached, which has placed the country on the list of leader States with respect to negotiations towards the stability of the world.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office