This Week

• Summary of new WPV and cVDPV viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

• Afghanistan: Four WPV1 cases

• Pakistan: Three WPV1 cases and 17 WPV1 positive environmental samples

• Chad: three cVDPV2 cases

• Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo): 15 cVDPV2 cases

• Sudan: eight cVDPV2 case

Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative