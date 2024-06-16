

Ouagadougou: The Regional Special Delegation, chaired by Siaka Barro, convened for its third ordinary session of the year to establish key development priorities for 2026. This meeting, held on August 27 and 28, 2025, resulted in the adoption of significant deliberations to guide future progress.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the delegation’s members engaged in discussions over two days, leading to the adoption of two critical decisions. The first decision involved reorganizing the standing committees within the regional special delegation. The second decision was to withdraw the region from the International Association of Francophone Regions (AIRF), aligning with national directives.





The session also included budgetary orientation debates aimed at shaping the development vision for 2026. Participants took the opportunity to visit construction sites of the Regional Council and the Councillor’s hotel. Additionally, members received briefings on the National Rural Electrification Strategy and the functions of the National Agency for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ANEREE).





In concluding the session, Siaka Barro commended the dedication and participation of the members, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the proceedings.

