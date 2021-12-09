BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The following is an excerpt from a CRI Online report:

In response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) has onboarded and trained thousands of outstanding talents in the countries and regions targeted by the Initiative after years of efforts, changing the fate of many of their foreign employees. A good example is the Chinese company’s Zungeru hydroelectric project in Nigeria.

As part of the roadmap for the construction of the facility, the Zungeru hydroelectric project had, by the end of 2019, implemented a localization strategy by employing more than 4,200 local employees, representing over 90 per cent of the workforce. One of the foreign employees spoke for many when he said, “PowerChina has created many jobs for us and changed the trajectory of our lives and careers, and we have become united as a community with a shared future.”

Abdul, an assistant manager on the project’s management team, experienced a great change after joining the project, going from suffering from a lack of self-confidence to being able to being able to effectively prioritize his work. “In 2016, I was the first group of Nigerian employees to be awarded the company’s annual Excellent Overseas Employee title. After the project is completed, I will stay at PowerChina, if possible, and continue to make my life better.”

In the emergency center of the project site, Monday, who is stocky and in a white coat, is giving workers a quick screening test for COVID-19. He said, “I appreciate PowerChina for providing me with a steady job and an income that allows me to support and provide for my happy 5-member family! I’m also grateful to the Chinese medical staff for giving me business coaching. I have gained a lot of medical knowledge and operational skills.”

Yaseen and Rawal from Pakistan have an excellent parent-child relationship. “In a burst of confidence, I came to Nigeria from Pakistan, and my son Rawal joined me. Here, everyone gives their utmost and is similarly rewarded in return. If possible, Rawal and I will continue to be one of Power China’s best participants.”

Every foreign employee at PowerChina makes a valuable contribution to B&R Initiative, growing together and sharing a common future.