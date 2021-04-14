Maryland-based physicians can quickly deploy remote care options for patients with PRA’s digital health technology

RALEIGH, N.C. and BALTIMORE, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) and the Maryland State Medical Society (MedChi) announced today that Care Innovations, a PRA Health Sciences company, was selected by MedChi to be a preferred provider of remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and digital health services for its network of 22,000+ licensed physicians who practice across 50+ medical specialties. Maryland physicians now have a trusted provider to quickly deploy a secure and privacy-compliant system for maintaining patients’ care remotely, including routine visits and chronic disease management.

“This is the time to embrace RPM to manage patient care,” said Gene Ransom, Chief Executive Officer, MedChi. “The pandemic has proven the clinical and economic benefits of remote patient monitoring and physicians are in search of the right vendor to support this long-term, virtual model. MedChi is pleased to help physicians quickly select a comprehensive provider and expand patients’ access to these vital services.”

Remote patient monitoring is an important component of healthcare that contributes to better patient outcomes and higher patient satisfaction. By capturing medical information automatically and remotely, RPM offers comprehensive, patient-centric care, particularly for elderly and high-risk patients. In today’s pandemic environment, RPM can help patients avoid exposure to COVID-19 and reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations by evaluating patients’ health information from the comfort of their home.

By selecting Care Innovations, physicians will receive the physician and patient-facing technology, including the remote patient monitoring platform, Health Harmony mobile app, nurse-led coordinating center, and internet-connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, and glucometers. Patients can use these medical devices and the mobile app to manage their care at home, while their physicians monitor the data remotely. In addition, physicians can elect for monthly care management, which allows for billing for services pertaining to Medicare CPT RPM codes for patients that meet the requirements.

“Remote patient monitoring and telehealth offer an innovative way for physicians to monitor their patients’ health in near-real time without travel or time constraints,” said Randy Swanson, Senior Vice President at PRA Health Sciences and President of Care Innovations. “PRA’s digital health solutions provide the infrastructure, technology and payer reimbursement plans to support physicians’ practice requirements and patients’ healthcare needs.”

For more information or to enroll these services today, Maryland physicians can visit CareInnovations.com or MedChi page.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 19,000 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: [email protected]

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Laurie Hurst, Sr. Director, Communications and Public Relations

[email protected] | +1 (919) 786-8435

About the Maryland State Medical Society

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland’s foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.medchi.org.