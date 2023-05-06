Presbyterian University, Ghana to begin PhD Programmes

The Presbyterian University, Ghana (PUG) is to begin PhD programme in Development and Management this year.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, President of the University announced this at the 5th Congregation of the School of Graduate Studies at Akropong, where 313 students graduated in various Masters’ level programmes.

The PUG has received indication from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission to grant accreditation to run PhD in Development and Management and an MBA in Human Resource Management and Development following inspection of the school’s facilities.

Other programmes under various stages of development and accreditation include PhD in Leadership and Management, a Master of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies, an MBA in Project Development, and a Master of Science in Information Communication Technology.

Prof. Oduro Owusu said the graduate studies was very crucial and the need to support developmental research that focuses on offering timely and relevant solutions to the many problems facing the country called for providing real-time, goal-oriented tactics for technological advancement.

‘It is in the light of this that we have introduced the ‘The Project in Mind, Product in Hand Concept’ to ensure that our students enroll with a project in mind and graduate with a product in hand.’ he said.

The President reminded the graduands that having gone through the rigorous study and requirements of the academic programme, what was left was to pay critical attention to issues of integrity, selflessness, emotional intelligence, and hard work to be successful in all endeavors.

Right Reverend Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and Chancellor of the University, called on the graduands to make a difference in society by exhibiting the high moral standards and discipline associated with every level of Presbyterian training.

‘Hard work and discipline are the hallmarks of the proverbial Presbyterian discipline, and we expect nothing short of that from you, who have gone through rigorous academic work to attain these degrees to serve as examples everywhere you find yourself and don’t belittle your Masters degree.’

The Moderator indicated that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) was working hard to add on to the infrastructure of the university and the programmes to become a center of

excellence churning out hardworking people with high integrity to advance national development.

In all, the 313 graduands comprising of 185 males and 128 females received certificates in Master of Arts in International Development Studies, Master of Science in Environmental Health and Sanitation, Master of Science in Natural Resources Management.

The others were the Master of Science in financial Risk Management, Master of Public Health, and Master of Education in Educational Studies.

Source: Ghana News Agency