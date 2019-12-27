Presentation of certificates for UNGE graduates

On the evening of Thursday 26th December, the president of the Bioko Chamber of Commerce, Angel Noconoco Micoso, oversaw the presentation ceremony of certificates for the nine graduates from the National University of Equatorial Guinea (UNGE) , following their trial period in the institution.

During the ceremony, Noconoco Micoso reaffirmed that the work of the current executive at the institution is a continuation of that carried out by his predecessor.

Following the presentation of certificates the director of Human Resources, Maria Reyes Mba Nchama, in conversation with the press, reported on the process and duration period for the placements. She reaffirmed that there had been a total of nine trainees from the UNGE, who had for five months been working in various services at the Bioko Chamber of Commerce,

The impressions of the trainees were positive after receiving their certificates, and they agreed that it had been a positive experience and, in the event of being kept on, were ready to work.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office