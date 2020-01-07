Presentation of wishes before President of Republic of Congo

On 6th January, the entire accredited diplomatic corps in the Republic of Congo presented best wishes for the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 before the Head of State, H. E. Denis Sassou Nguesso.

In the presence of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and some advisers from the Presidency of the Republic, among other figures, the ceremony which took place at the People’s palace in Brazzaville featured several motions of confidence in H. E. Denis Sassou Nguesso by the Ambassador from Central African Republic, in her capacity as dean of the accredited diplomatic corps in Congo.

Marie-Charlotte Fayanga pointed out that the large interconnection project between Kinshasa and Brazzaville was a very important matter on the agenda for the diplomatic corps, and for that reason she had invited the Congolese President to carry out specific actions with his counterpart in Kinshasa.

With greetings from the presidential couple for the entire diplomatic corps and international organisations, the ceremony for the presentation of wishes for the end of 2019 and the start of the new year 2020 came to a close.

