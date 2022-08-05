Presidency Deputy Minister Siweya to conduct Gender-Based Violence and Food Parcel Drive

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, will lead a Gender-Based Violence and Food Parcel Donation Drive at Jabulani Old Age Home and Care Givers in Pretoria North, Gauteng Province on 04 August 2022. The drive is part of commemorating Women’s Month.

South Africa commemorates Women’s Month in August as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women. The Government of South Africa declared August Women’s Month and 9 August is celebrated annually as Women’s Day. This year’s Women Month will be celebrated under the theme: “Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”. The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign and links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030.

During the drive, Deputy Minster Siweya will engage with citizen on dialogue about Gender-Based Violence. Women’s Month allows us to measure how far we have come in transforming society, mainly the transformation of unequal power relations between women and men. While also focusing on and addressing gender oppression, patriarchy, sexism, racism, ageism, structural oppression, and creating a conducive environment which enables women to take control of their lives.

Source: The Presidency Republic of South Africa