President and First Lady return to Malabo

Following their visit to Ivory Coast, at the invitation of President H. E. Alassane Dramane Ouattara, the presidential couple returned to Malabo, where H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo made declarations to the press.

In Abidjan, capital of Ivory Coast, the two leaders covered matters relating to the relations of friendship between their two peoples, bilateral cooperation in various areas, and current affairs on the African continent and beyond.

“It was a successful visit; we were very well received and we are happy to return the invitation to my counterpart, President Ouattara and his wife, who also appreciated our visit.”, concluded the Equatoguinean President, before the press.

The Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, led the welcome ceremony for the Head of State and Government and his wife, which took place at the presidential terminal.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office