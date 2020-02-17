President congratulates Gambian counterpart on Independence Day

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has sent a message of congratulations to his counterpart in Gambia, the full text of which we are publishing below.

Malabo, 14th February 2020

To His Excellency Adama barrow,

President of the Republic of Gambia, (Banjul)

Message of congratulation

Mr. President and Dear Brother,

The People of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and its Government join with me in expressing to Your Excellency and the People of Gambia our most sincere and effusive congratulations on the celebrations of 18th February, “Independence Day in Your Country”.

On such an occasion we would like to stress our firm will to maintain and strengthen more and more the excellent relationship of friendship and cooperation between our Peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President and Dear Friend, this expression of My highest and most distinguished consideration.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office