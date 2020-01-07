General 

President congratulates his counterpart in Guinea Bissau

Posted By: admin

The Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has sent a message of congratulations to his counterpart in Guinea Bissau for his recent electoral victory in the elections held in the African country. We are including the full contents of the message with this article.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office

