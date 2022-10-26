President holds audience with Special Envoy from President of Niger

The President of the Republic, Head of State and of the Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, granted an audience this Monday 24th October to Alhada Alkache, Minister for Trade and Special Envoy of H. E. Bazoum Mohamed, President of the Republic of Niger.

The African Union will hold a conference in November on the industrialisation of the continent and work on the creation of the African continental free trade zone. Niamey, capital of the Republic of Niger, will be the venue for this work for members, at the Heads of State level.

That is why Alhada Alkache, Minister for Trade, went to the People’s Palace in Malabo on Monday 24th October 2022, for an audience with the President of the Republic.

“I was received by H. E. the President of the Republic, as the bearer of a message from H. E. Bazoum Mohamed, President of the Republic of Niger, for his counterpart. The message was in relation to the upcoming African Union summit on the industrialisation of the continent. The summit will discuss work on the creation of the African continental free trade zone. You know that one of the challenges facing the African continent is its industrialisation; and another is to develop inter-state trade, a somewhat weak aspect until now, which is why the Heads of State from members of the African Union have decided to promote or relaunch this trade. The audience was thus to invite H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to the summit to be held in Niamey on 25th November”.

The delivery of this text message to the Head of State was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue and Job Obiang Esono Mbengono, Deputy Minister for Missions to the Presidency of the Republic.

H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo agreed to participate personally in the work of these African Union summits, as confirmed by Alhada Alkache.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government