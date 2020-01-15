President holds audience with Special Envoy from Sierra Leone

On Tuesday 14th January, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received in his office Wilson Seraphim Tete Nicaise, special envoy from his counterpart in Sierra Leone, H. E. Julius Maada Bio.

The envoy from the President of Sierra Leone, Tete Nicaise, was the bearer of a message sent to the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the contents of which fell within the framework of strengthening the excellent bilateral relations between their two nations.

The audience took place in the presence of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office