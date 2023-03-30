Business 

President inaugurates 5th edition of Expo-Industry2023

Posted By: admin

Angolan President João Lourenço inaugurated Wednesday the 5th edition of “Expo-Indústria/2023”, an event to take place from March 29 March to April 1 at Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE).

The event is expected to be attended by over 230 companies, a figure that is higher than the previous edition held in 2019, when it had a three-year interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 5th edition of Expo-Industry/2023 will bring together, among various sectors, the manufacturing industry, engineering and construction, as well as food industry and agribusiness.

The aim of the event is for industries to increase employment and improve living conditions of the population and leverage new partnerships and businesses.

POST COMMENTS

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

You May Also Like

Equatorial Guinea takes part on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction before UN

admin Comments Off on Equatorial Guinea takes part on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction before UN

Zimbabwe Public Workers Reject $21 Million Pay Raise

admin Comments Off on Zimbabwe Public Workers Reject $21 Million Pay Raise

Equatorial Guinea takes part in celebration of Spanish Language Day in New York

admin Comments Off on Equatorial Guinea takes part in celebration of Spanish Language Day in New York