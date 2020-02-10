PRESIDENT INAUGURATES CISSA HEADQUARTERS IN ETHIOPIA

The Commission of Intelligence and Security Services for Africa has, since Sunday 9th February, a new, modern headquarters in Ethiopia. The inauguration ceremony was overseen by the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who minutes later continued with the opening of the work of the 33rd African Union (AU) Ordinary Summit.

Present were leaders from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H. E. Mohamadou Bohari, the Republic of South Africa, H. E. Cyril Ramaphosa, and the current president of the conference of AU Heads of State, H. E. Joao Manuel Lourenzo, from Angola, the president of the commission, and the Ethiopian Vice Prime Minister de Angola, and CISSA executive directors.

Various speeches from the leaders present and components of the highest body for Intelligence and Security in Africa, all highlighted the role of this organisation, while praising the pan-African desire of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The six-floor building opened has been fully financed by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, while the Ethiopian Government donated the land. The Equatoguinean Head of State pointed out that it was a project symbolising his pan-African spirit.

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, stressed that the African continent had been suffering from the wrongdoing of other intelligence. for that reason, CISSA must act with forcefulness. At another point in his speech, he also thanked the Governments of Angola and Zimbabwe, for promoting effective services.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission for Intelligence and Security Services for Africa had gifts for the leaders present, with particular attention to the two governments responsible for the inauguration.

With the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, the bust of the Equatoguinean leader as financier of the project and a group photo, the CISSE headquarters in Addis Abeba , the diplomatic capital of the African continent, was inaugurated.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office