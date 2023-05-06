General 

President João Lourenço attends coronation of King Charles III

London – Angolan Head of State João Lourenço witnessed Saturday in London, UK, the coronation ceremony of the King Charles III.

Accompanied by the First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, the Angolan Statesman joined the 2,000 foreign dignitaries and other guests of the British Government at the two-hour event, held at Westminster Abbey.

Charles III was born in London on November 14, 1948. Charles Philip Arthur George is the sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 more independent states known as Kingdoms of the Commonwealth realm.

The current monarch ascended the throne in September 2022, following the death of the Queen, Elizabeth II.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

