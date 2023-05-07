General 

President João Lourenço leaves London

Posted By: admin

Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, left London, United Kingdom Sunday, on his way back to Luanda, after having participated in the official coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

In London, where he was accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Head of State was part of the two thousand foreign dignitaries and other guests of the British Government.

The two-hour ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey, in London, was also attended by several Heads of State or their representatives, members of international organisations, the Commonwealth and the British Government.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

