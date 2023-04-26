President leaves for South Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Wednesday for South Africa to attend the Annual Forum of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA). He will deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from the April 26, 2023 to April 30, 2023, in Johannesburg. The President was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry. He will return to Ghana on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: Ghana News Agency