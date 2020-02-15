President meets U. S. Ambassador

On Friday 14th February, the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received in audience the Extraordinary, Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the United States of America to our country, Susan Stevenson, who was accompanied by the President of the University of Drexel, Philadelphia, John Fry, and the National Director of the Programme for the Protection of Biodiversity on the island of Bioko, David Montgomery, among other figures.

The aim of the visit was to present to H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo the desire of the University of Drexel to continue to work in collaboration with the UNGE, on the Programme for the Protection of Biodiversity on the island of Bioko (BBPP).

The programme has been operating in the country since 1998, working to conserve the unique biodiversity of Bioko through education, research and the development of self-sufficiency programmes that value the conservation of forest life and its unique wild environment, particularly its threatened primates and marine turtles.

During the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Simeon Oyono Esono, was present.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office