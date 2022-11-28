President of Niger receives Francisco Pascual Obama Asue

The Prime Minister of the Government, Charged with Administrative Coordination, was received this morning in audience by the President of the Republic of Niger, H. E. Mohamed Bazoum.

The Presidential Palace in Niamey was the setting for the audience, which took place within the framework of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government, which concluded yesterday.

The bearer of a message sent by the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to his counterpart from Niger, the Prime Minister was received in audience by the host Head of State, H. E. Mohamed Bazoum.

The Prime Minister of the Government has been in Niger since 24th to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on Industrialisation, Economic Diversification and the Continental African Free Trade Area, in the name and on behalf of the Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government