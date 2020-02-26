President of Republic holds audiences

The Head of State H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo granted two separate audiences on Tuesday 25th February at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The first was with a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Abdul Rahman Salam Aldahas the country’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea which included Ibrahim Mohammed Alturki representative of the Saudi Development Fund among others.

The aim of the audience which was attended by our Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pedro Benigno Matute Tang was to exchange impressions in the strengthening of the ties of friendship and cooperation between their peoples and governments.

Minutes later H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received the Prime Minister Head of Government from the Republic of SAPound o Tome and Principe Jorge Lopes Bom JesA�s.

The two figures spoke about the close ties of brotherhood and cooperation uniting the nations in various sectors.

In declarations to the Presidential Press Jorge Bom praised the policies of the Government successfully led by H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and recognised the support from the Head of State in the construction of the CISSA (Commission for Intelligence and Security Services for Africa) headquarters thanks to his defining pan-African spirit.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Simeon Oyono Esono Angue accompanied H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo during this meeting.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office