President of Republic returns from trip to Washington

The Presidential Couple, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang, returned early in the morning on Sunday 17th December, after attending the second US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.

From 13th to 15th December, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, through its legitimate representative, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, took an active part in the work that brought together more than 40 Heads of State and Government from the African continent and leaders from the United States to discuss bold, practical ways of strengthening ties and promoting common priorities. The Biden administration has released finance for various projects and sectors in African countries for a total of 55 billion dollars.

During this summit, the US leader showed his willingness to grant a seat to the African continent as a member with voice and vote on the United Nations Security Council, in addition to the incorporation of African Union countries within the G-20.

His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, in addition to this work, also held meetings with companies in the hydrocarbon sector. It emerged from this meeting that Cosmos plans to drill a new exploration well in 2023.

In the presidential terminal at Malabo International Airport, Their Excellencies Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Constancia Mangue de Obiang were met by the Ministers for Security and National Defence, and several advisers and senior commanders from the national Armed Forces.

Regarding the working sessions and meetings with oil and gas companies, the Head of State was also optimistic about the country’s economic recovery.

This was His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo’s first trip abroad after being sworn in on 8th December as President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for the next seven years.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government