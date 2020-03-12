President of Republic visits new town hall and main square in Mongomo

The President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has inspected the work that the Government carried out in the city of Mongomo, together with chiefs from the building firm and Santiago Eneme Ovono, President Mayor of the municipal government.

The city of Mongomo, provincial capital of Wele-Nzas, now has a new town hall and main square, called Plaza General Obiang.

The headquarters of the council administration was built by the Asian company Sangyong, over a period of 18 months.

The Head of State visited the various areas in the two-storey building, which houses the offices of the president and the mayor, meeting rooms and administrative offices, among others. The building is located next to Plaza Mayor General Obiang.

The complex also houses a leisure area, with gardens and a bust of H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

On both sides there are exhibitions areas, sports complexes, and children’s parks.

The President congratulated the construction companies and supervisors for the quality and good finish of the work, which now only remain to be opened.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office