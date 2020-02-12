PRESIDENT OF SENATE HOLDS AUDIENCE WITH AMBASSADOR FROM EGYPT AND UNDP REPRESENTATIVE

The President of the Senate granted separate audiences on 11th February to the accredited Egyptian Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador and the UNDP Representative before the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, with whom she covered aspects of mutual interest between the two institutions.

With the Egyptian Ambassador, Hattem Hassouba, Teresa Efua Asangono spoke of the need to set out relations for inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Parliament of Equatorial Guinea and that of Egypt.

With the aim of consolidating these relations, Hattem Hassouba and the envoy from the President of the Egyptian parliament, Ali Abdel Aal, issued an invitation to the President of the Senate to visit the legislative institution in their country in the near future.

In response, Efua Asangono, accompanied by the Second Vice-President, Agustin Nze Nfumu, and the Second Secretary of the Table, Crispin Jaime Sangale Rondo, accepted the invitation and indicated to the Egyptian diplomat that the date of the visit, which could take place during the first quarter of 2020, would be confirmed via diplomatic channels, as the occasion could be conducive to the identification of areas of inter-parliamentary cooperation, the exchange of experiences and, at the same time, to visit places of historic interest and tourist attractions.

Then Efua Asangono spoke to the Representative of the United Nations Development Programme Fund (UNDP), Elsie Laurence Chounoune, on matters related to cooperation between the Upper Chamber and this international organisation. The two interlocutors covered aspects relating to the establishment of mechanisms of cooperation between the UNDP and the Senate.

The UNDP is present in 170 countries and territories, and works to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality and exclusion. It supports countries in the development of policies, alliances, leadership skills and institutional capacities, in order to maintain the progress of sustainable development.

The UNDP works to strengthen the new frameworks for development, the reduction of the risk of disasters and climate change, in order to advance the world programme of sustainable development. Furthermore, it is supporting Agenda 2030, adopted by world leaders in September 2015, for sustainable development, an end to poverty, the protection of the planet and the provision of guarantees for the peace and prosperity of all people.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office