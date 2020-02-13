PRESIDENT OF SENATE HOLDS AUDIENCES

The President of the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, granted a series of audiences on 12th February to the accredited Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China before the Government of Equatorial Guinea, and the president of the Official Bioko Chamber of Commerce, to promote cooperation within the framework of inter-institutional promotion.

In this context, the first to attend the appointment was the Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador from the People’s Republic of China, Qi Mei. This being the first meeting held between the President of the Senate and the Asian diplomat, it served as a platform to set out the bases for inter-parliamentary relations, and to review the ties of friendship and cooperation between the governments of Malabo and Beijing.

The same audience also allowed the leader of this higher legislative body to report to her interlocutor on the way the institution in her charge operates, which was created in 2013 within the framework of constitutional reform, in addition to the busy agenda of the First Ordinary Period of Parliamentary Sessions 2020. Within this order of events she expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for having allowed a group of Equatoguinean young people and Senators to visit the country in order to attend the seminar for young parliamentarians of Equatorial Guinea, which took place in the city of Nanchang in the People’s Republic of China, from 9th to 28th September, 2019.

At another point in her speech and as was to be expected, Efua Asangono expressed sadness for the current situation in the People’s Republic of China due to the coronavirus epidemic and, considering that the country is positioned as a power in the international context, expressed hope that a speedy, satisfactory solution could be found to this plague.

Despite the fact that the occasion did not allow the conversation to run to the presentation of projects created by the Senate with a view to future inter-parliamentary cooperation with the People’s Republic of China, the President of the Upper Chamber informed her interlocutor that the institution in her charge requires training and refresher courses for its human resources.

The Asian diplomat signed the visitors’ book at the institution.

Following on, Efua Asangono received the president of the Official Bioko Chamber of Commerce, A�ngel Nokonoko Nikoso, with whom she spoke about the strengthening of inter-institutional cooperation.

The leader of the Upper Chamber was accompanied by the Second Vice-President, Agustin Nze Nfumu and the First Secretary of the Table, Martin Crisanto Ebee Mba.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office