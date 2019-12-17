President of Senate holds meetings

Teresa Efua Asangono held audience on 16th December with the Ambassadors from France and Egypt, in order to look at topics regarding the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations between the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and their respective countries.

The first audience granted by the President of the Senate was held with the current accredited French Ambassador to our country, Olivier Brochenin, which was the first meeting that the leader of the Upper Chamber has held with him since continuing her working schedule in the city of Malabo.

The French diplomat and Efua Asangono, accompanied by the Second vice-President, Agustin Nze Nfumu, spoke on a variety of topics related to inter-parliamentary cooperation, and the support that France could provide to the parliament of Equatorial Guinea within the scope of the training of human resources.

Before leaving, the French Ambassador signed the institution’s visitors’ book.

Furthermore, the President of the Senate met the accredited Ambassador from Egypt before our country’s Government, Hattem Mahmoud Abdelhalm Hassouba, who presented to the leader of the Upper Chamber the need to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations between the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and Egypt; an initiative that was well received by members of the table. Efua Asangono stressed that the Senate of Equatorial Guinea was open to any cooperation that contributed to the strengthening of the interests of citizens.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office